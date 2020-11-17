Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / PM Narendra Modi, President Xi Jinping to join Brics summit today

PM Narendra Modi, President Xi Jinping to join Brics summit today

The leaders will participate on the same platform for the second time in a week; On November 10, Modi and Xi participated in the virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), also hosted by Russia

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 16:04 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Chinese President Xi Jinping and (right) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (REUTERS File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping will be on the same platform for the second time in a week when leaders of the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (Brics) grouping join a virtual summit on Tuesday to focus on economic recovery amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Modi will participate in the virtual Brics summit with the theme “Global stability, shared security and innovative growth”.

The summit’s agenda includes intra-Brics cooperation, key global issues such as reforming the multilateral system, measures to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, counter-terrorism cooperation, trade, health and energy, external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava tweeted.

This will be the second time Modi and Xi will be on the same virtual platform since the India-China border standoff emerged in the open in May.



Also Read: PM Modi to attend BRICS summit: All you need to know about the 5-nation bloc

On November 10, Modi and Xi participated in the virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), also hosted by Russia. In an indirect reference to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Modi had urged SCO members to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries while implementing connectivity projects.

He also took a swipe at Pakistan, saying it was unfortunate that repeated attempts are being made to violate the SCO charter by raising bilateral issues. Russia had subsequently backed India’s position on this matter.

The top leadership of India and China are expected to be on the same online platform during five meetings this month. Besides the SCO summit on November 10, the East Asia summit on November 14 and the Brics summit on November 17, the two countries will also participate in the G20 summit during November 21-22 and the SCO council of heads of government meeting on November 30.

In 2021, India will take over as chair of Brics for the third time since the grouping’s inception and host the next summit.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Narendra Modi, President Xi Jinping to join Brics summit today
Nov 17, 2020 16:04 IST
Indians will not tolerate any unholy ‘global gathbandhan’: Shah on Gupkar alliance
Nov 17, 2020 15:50 IST
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Nov 17, 2020 12:56 IST
Madhya Pradesh to table Bill against ‘forced and fraudulent inter-religious marriages’
Nov 17, 2020 15:57 IST

latest news

PM Modi appreciates inputs given by citizens for ‘Mann ki Baat’
Nov 17, 2020 15:58 IST
Long-term work from home may lead to increase in racism: Study
Nov 17, 2020 15:55 IST
Rebuilding lives; Sangrur dalit family comes to terms with death
Nov 17, 2020 15:55 IST
‘Those who oppose BJP’s ideology are labelled corrupt and anti-national’: Omar Abdullah
Nov 17, 2020 15:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.