PM Narendra Modi takes stock of Covid-19 situation in various states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to chief ministers including those of Assam, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand to discuss the Covid-19 situation in those states.

In his telephonic conversation with Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Modi also assured all support to the state in dealing with the flood havoc, which has claimed 84 lives so far this year. He also enquired about the ongoing efforts to douse the raging blaze at Oil India’s Baghjan gas well in Tinsukia district that has been raging since June 9.

“Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji took stock of the contemporary situation regarding #AssamFloods2020, #COVID19 and Baghjan Oil Well fire scenario over phone this morning. Expressing his concern & solidarity with the people, the PM assured all support to the state,” Sonowal tweeted after the call from the PM.

Assam’s Covid-19 tally is almost 23,000 while active cases are close to 8,000.

Modi also spoke to Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to enquire about army troopers affected by Covid-19 and gave necessary directions to curb the virus spread in the state, officials said.

On Saturday, Rawat had said that a total of 110 army personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state out of which about 100 cases have come in the past 3 to 4 days.

“PM Modi spoke to CM Rawat in the afternoon in which he enquired about the health condition of the army personnel affected by Covid-19 virus.”

“During the conversation he asked him to provide every possible help to the army personnel in treatment with proper coordination between the state government and army,” an official said.

Uttarakhand’s Covid-19 tally is over 4,200 .

Modi also called up Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami to discuss the preventive measures taken by the state to contain the spread of Covid19 and also aspects related to treatment amid a continued surge in new infections in the state. With a tally of over 1.65 lakh, Tamil Nadu is the second worst-affected state after Maharashta.

Palaniswami briefed Modi on the prevention measures, treatment procedure and facility for Covid positive patients and highlighted the state’s high rate of testing with about 48,000 samples being tested daily on an average, the state government said in a statement.

India’s Covid-19 tally is close to 11 lakh after the highest single-day spike of 38,902 cases reported in the last 24 hours. There are more than 3.73 lakh active cases while more than 6.77 lakh people have recovered.

Almost 27,000 people have died of Covid-19 so far.