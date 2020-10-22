PM Narendra Modi to address Bengal on Durga Puja as BJP gets into poll mode

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the people of West Bengal on Thursday around 10 am on the occasion of the beginning of Durga Puja, the biggest festival in the state.

According to senior leaders of the BJP, the prime minister’s message would be live streamed on giant screens in at least 10 puja pandals across the state, including the one at EZCC in Salt Lake which is being organised by the Bengal BJP’s women’s wing for the first time.

A senior BJP leader said that Modi’s address on Durga Shasthi (the sixth day of the nine-day festival) would virtually kick start the party’s campaign for the crucial assembly polls in 2021. The BJP has decided not to project anyone as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming polls. Instead, the party would highlight the ‘achievements’ of the Modi government to counter the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state.

A cultural program is also being organized on the sidelines of the puja at EZCC where Babul Supriyo, union environment and forest minister is expected to perform. Noted dancer Dona Ganguly and her daughter are also expected to perform along with their troupe. Dona Ganguly is the wife of former Indian skipper and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Saurav Ganguly.

“With elections coming, our poll battle will pick up once the festive season is over. Protests would continue meanwhile. We are waiting for the prime minister’s address as this might also give us some directions,” said a senior leader of the party.

Earlier this week, BJP president JP Nadda visited North Bengal where the party grew exponentially and had won seven of the region’s eight Lok Sabha seats in 2019. After the Durga Puja, Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to visit south Bengal where the ruling TMC still holds its ground.