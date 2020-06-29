Sections
Home / India News / PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4pm tomorrow

PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4pm tomorrow

The PMO’s tweet came shortly after the government announced Unlock 2 guidelines that seeks to open up more activities outside containment zones from July 1 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 23:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times

The PMO’s tweet came shortly after the government announced that it was banning 59 mobile phone apps linked to China that it said were prejudicial to India’s sovereignty, defence, security and public order. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4pm on Tuesday, the PMO said in a tweet without saying what the address would be about. 

The PMO’s tweet came shortly after the government announced that it was banning 59 mobile phone apps linked to China that it said were prejudicial to India’s sovereignty, defence, security and public order.

It also followed the announcement of the Union home ministry’s Unlock 2 guidelines that seeks to open up more activities outside containment zones from July 1 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio address on Sunday, Modi said India is much better placed than many other nations with respect to the fight against the pandemic and that the country’s recovery rate is rising.



India’s Covid-19 tally stands at almost 5.5 lakh.

PM Modi’s address will come amid an ongoing stand-off between India and China at Ladakh’s Galwan valley. Military commanders of India and China are scheduled to meet again on Tuesday to explore means to disengage.

Modi in his Mann Ki Baat radio address had praised Indian soldiers who died in a clash with Chinese troops in Galwan valley on the night of June 15 that sparked outrage in the country.

The Prime Minister did not name China in his Mann Ki Baat address when he said that Indian soldiers had given a befitting reply to those who coveted Indian territory.

The Opposition, particularly the Congress which has claimed that Chinese troops have intruded into Indian territory, has been demanding that the PM should openly condemn China’s aggression.

