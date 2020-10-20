Sections
PM Modi to address the nation at 6pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to join him but did not give any detail about the message he is going to share in the evening.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 13:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 6pm. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday he will address the nation in the evening as the country battled the coronavirus pandemic with more than 7.5 million infections and 115,197 deaths recorded so far. “Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening,” PM Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister urged people to join him but did not give any detail about the message he is going to share. He has addressed the nation a number of times during the last few months - from announcing a national lockdown to focusing on India’s battle against the coronavirus disease and the steps the government took to minimise the impact of the crisis.

His address will come as the country will be celebrating a number of festivals, including Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath, as experts have warned against people lowering theirs guard norms. In his address on June 30, PM Modi had said that people have become more irresponsible and careless about Covid-19 prevention guidelines since the start of Unlock1.0. He had reiterated the importance of social distancing and wearing masks.

Before that, he had addressed the nation on May 12 when he had announced a Rs 20 lakh crore financial package to boost the economy recovering from coronavirus-induced lockdown. PM Modi asked the nation on April 3, in a video message, to light lamps for frontline workers battling the coronavirus pandemic on April 5. He had on April 14 extended the lockdown period till May 3.

The Prime Minister announced a Janta Curfew, in his March 19 address, and urged people to stay home voluntarily on March 22. On March 24, he announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. The government have lifted most of the restrictions which were put in place during the lockdown to curb the spread of the pandemic.

India recorded 46,790 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 587 related deaths in the last 24 hours taking the country’s infection tally to 7,597,063. India’s death toll has gone up to 115,197. The number of Covid-19 cases and death have been relatively low for two days now -- there were 55,722 infections and 579 fatalities on Monday.The active cases dropped below the 800,000 mark at 748,538, for the fourth day in a row now.

