Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / ‘Scientists overcame many constraints’: PM Modi congratulates Isro over launch of EOS-01

‘Scientists overcame many constraints’: PM Modi congratulates Isro over launch of EOS-01

PM Modi praised the scientists associated with the mission and said that they had overcome major challenges posed by the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) disease to ensure a timely launch to the vehicle.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 16:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

‘Scientists overcame many constraints to meet deadline’: PM Modi congratulates isro over launch of PSLV-C49 (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) for the successful launch of the 51st mission of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) on Saturday. He praised the scientists associated with the mission and said that they had overcome major challenges posed by the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) disease to ensure a timely launch of the vehicle.

“I congratulate @Isro and India’s space industry for the successful launch of PSLV-C49/EOS-01 Mission today. In the time of COVID-19, our scientists overcame many constraints to meet the deadline,” PM tweeted.

“Nine satellites, including four each from the US and Luxembourg and one from Lithuania, have also been launched in the Mission,” he said in another tweet. The nine customer satellites are from Lithuania (1), Luxembourg (4) and USA (4).

The launch vehicle PSLV-C49 carried India’s latest earth observation satellite (EOS-01) as well as nine satellites from customer nations. The carrier was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh at 3.12pm.



 

According to Isro, the customer satellites were launched under a commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), department of space.The EOS-01 is intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support, the space agency further said.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Isro could not undertake its other planned missions this year and this was its first mission of the year 2020.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Exit polls to trickle in shortly as last phase voting in Bihar to end soon
Nov 07, 2020 17:41 IST
US Election 2020: What has happened in the 4 days since November 3
Nov 07, 2020 17:57 IST
Bihar exit poll live: Will it be a repeat for NDA or grand alliance’s turn?
Nov 07, 2020 17:46 IST
‘Scientists overcame many constraints’: PM Modi congratulates Isro over launch of EOS-01
Nov 07, 2020 16:58 IST

latest news

This flawless icing video of a Mario cookie is too soothing to watch
Nov 07, 2020 17:48 IST
Indian miniature paintings subject of art historian JP Losty’s new book
Nov 07, 2020 17:46 IST
‘Population skew’ in resources to be balanced out by 15th FC
Nov 07, 2020 17:46 IST
Notice to Maharashtra govt on plea against cops who closed 2018 case against Arnab Goswami
Nov 07, 2020 17:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.