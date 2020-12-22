Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / PM releases postal stamp as part of AMU’s centenary celebrations

PM releases postal stamp as part of AMU’s centenary celebrations

Chancellor of the University Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank were also present on the occasion.

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 11:47 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, New Delhi

This is the first time PM Modi is participating in a programme of the Aligarh Muslim University, being held via video conferencing. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday released a postal stamp as part of centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Chancellor of the University Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank were also present on the occasion.

This is the first time PM Modi is participating in a programme of the Aligarh Muslim University, being held via video conferencing.

Earlier in the week, buildings in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) were illuminated for its centenary celebrations.



Speaking to ANI, AMU Public Relations Officer (PRO) Omar Saleem Peerzada had said, “A centenary celebration is a landmark event in the history of any university. We are celebrating this event following all protocols of the Covid-19 pandemic. There are webinars, seminars and symposiums going on.”

AMU became a University in 1920, through an Act of Indian Legislative Council by elevating the Mohammedan Anglo Oriental (MAO) College to the status of a Central University. MAO College was set up in 1877 by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, the PMO release stated.

The University has a campus spread over 467.6 hectares of land in the city of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. It also has three off-campus centres in Malappuram (Kerala), Murshidabad-Jangipur (West Bengal) and Kishanganj (Bihar).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US’ Legion of Merit award for QUAD architects sends multiple messages
by Shishir Gupta
Delhi’s economy suffered the most due to severe air pollution last year, shows Lancet study
by Jayashree Nandi
AMU represents diverse and strong India, we should not let it weaken, says PM Modi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine phase-3 trials cross half-way mark of 13,000 volunteers
by Rhythma Kaul

latest news

‘Let it go and move on’, Smith’s advice to deflated India
by hindustantimes.com
Wuhan’s vogue dancers embrace new freedom as Covid-19 anniversary nears
by Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Delhi’s economy suffered the most due to severe air pollution last year, shows Lancet study
by Jayashree Nandi
PM releases postal stamp as part of AMU’s centenary celebrations
by Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.