PM replies to wishes, with personal touch

NEW DELHI: In response to their wishes on his birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday sent personalised messages to thank political leaders, film stars, cricketers and a host of other people who greeted him on turning 70.

The PM’s timeline on micro blogging platform Twitter was full of congratulatory messages and photographs and a bulk of these received a response. Most messages to leaders came with a line or two about the bilateral ties between the countries; for instance in response to the Australian PM, Scott Morrison’s message typed in Hindi, the PM wrote, “Thank you @ScottMorrisonMP for your warm wishes. It is great to hear from a close friend! As two vibrant democracies, India and Australia will continue to further strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership.”

Boris Johnson, the UK PM’s greeting too was met with a line about the historic ties between the nations and their “common commitment to further strengthen them.”

Film personalities Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar who have been in the headlines for their sparring were both thanked for their wishes, as were journalists and members of the opposition.

Some of the messages were an indication of the PM’s familiarity with the person. A case in point being the message to actor Madhuri Dixit; “Thanks! Best wishes to you and your family in growing your kitchen garden,” the PM tweeted to the actor.

Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled states; Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and E Palaniswami all received a response to their greetings.

There were a few witty ones as well. In response to actor Milind Soman’s tweet wishing him a proactive opposition the PM said, “Thank you for your birthday wishes and wishful thinking. :)”

Soman had tweeted, “Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi on your 70th birthday I wish you good health and a good and proactive opposition, to push you to do better for our great country :)”.

Earlier in the day, BJP leaders carried out a host of programmes to mark the PM’s birthday, which is being observed as a week-long Seva Saptah. BJP president JP Nadda said the best way to celebrate the PM s birthday is to serve those who are poor, deprived and exploited.

“Politics and fighting elections are the work of political parties. However, Modi ji not only changed the culture of India but also of the party. Today, we are not only doing politics but also undertaking ‘sewa’ works,” he said and also released a book titled “Lord of the Records” at BJP headquarters.