Sections
Home / India News / Young India’s innovative solutions will help nation move forward in challenging times: PM Modi

Young India’s innovative solutions will help nation move forward in challenging times: PM Modi

PM Modi praised the concept of a rainfall prediction model that was put forward by one of the finalists and said that he appreciated the step and encouraged the student saying that the innovation if successful, would be of immense help to the farmers.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 17:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Prime Minister was addressing students at the Smart India Hackathon 2020 grand finale, through video conferencing. (PTI PHOTO.)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Young India is a storehouse of talent and brimming with innovative and creative solutions to the country’s problems, and with a little guidance students would go a long way in taking India forward amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the new global scenario that would emerge once the health crisis is over.

“It was a huge challenge to conduct the Hackathon in the times of coronavirus. It is amazing to see it happening despite the severe challenges. I congratulate the participants and the organizers for rising to the occasion and making the event possible,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi praised the concept of a rainfall prediction model that was put forward by one of the finalists and said that he appreciated the step and encouraged the student saying that the innovation if successful, would be of immense help to the farmers.

The Prime Minister was addressing students at the Smart India Hackathon 2020 grand finale, through video conferencing. This year, around 10,000 students are participating in the hackathon. The grand finale of Smart India Hackathon 2020 (Software) will be held from August 1 to 3.



The hackathon is being organised by the HRD ministry’s All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Persistent Systems and i4c.

The hackathon is a nationwide initiative to provide students with a platform to solve some of the pressing problems people face in daily lives, and thus inculcate a culture of product innovation and a mindset of problem-solving.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Govt to bring helmets under mandatory BIS regime
Aug 01, 2020 17:10 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty ‘under watch’ of Bihar police
Aug 01, 2020 17:08 IST
New Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant takes charge
Aug 01, 2020 17:05 IST
Kangana Ranaut says she heard gunshots near Manali home
Aug 01, 2020 17:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.