PMO says PM’s comments interpreted mischievously

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Saturday that PM Narendra Modi’s remarks at an all-party meeting the previous day that no intruder was on Indian territory across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and that no Indian military post had been captured were being given a “mischievous interpretation”.

The PMO’s statement was a riposte to a Congress attack that Modi surrendered Indian territory in the face of Chinese aggression across the LAC and that his comments flew in the face of previous claims by defence minister Rajnath Singh and external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

“Attempts are being made in some quarters to give a mischievous interpretation to remarks by the Prime Minister at the all-party meeting yesterday. The Prime Minister was clear that India would respond firmly to any attempts to transgress the LAC,” the statement said.

The PMO said that PM Modi specifically emphasised that in contrast to the past neglect of such challenges, Indian forces now decisively counter any violations of the LAC (“unhe rokte hain, unhe tokte hain”).

“Because of the improved patrolling, our vigilance has gone up and the military gets to know what is happening on the borders at the right time,” Modi said at the all-party meeting, pointing out that Indian soldiers were able to intercept the Chinese forces who earlier had a free run. “If you keep on intercepting them, it is obvious that tensions will rise,” he said.

The all-party meeting on Friday was called to discuss the situation along the LAC following the brutal June 15 brawl between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh, in which 20 Indian personnel were killed. It was the first time since 1975 that India suffered combat fatalities in a skirmish with Chinese troops. Ten Indian soldiers detained by the Chinese side were later released after intense negotiations through diplomatic and military channels. China has so far not acknowledged any casualties among its troops.

Following the PMO’s statements, the Congress party on Saturday termed it “a lame attempt to obfuscate the truth”. “First of all, PMO and the Government need to clearly state their position on the Galwan Valley. Is Galwan Valley not part of Indian territory? Why is Government not coming forward and strongly rebutting the Chinese claim over Galwan Valley? If Chinese troops are present there, does it not amount to intrusion into and occupation of Indian territory? Also, why is the Government silent on intrusions in the Pangong Tso area?” the Congress party said in a statement.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Prime Minister had surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. “If the land was Chinese: 1.Why were our soldiers killed? 2. Where were they killed?” he tweeted.

The opposition party said that the PM’s statement belittled the gravity of the situation on the LAC.The government rebutted the claims and said that the all-party meeting was informed that this time “Chinese forces have come in much larger strength to the LAC” and that the Indian response was commensurate.

“As regards transgression at the LAC, it was clearly stated that the violence in Galwan on June 15 arose because Chinese side was seeking to erect structures just across the LAC and refused to desist from such actions,” the PMO said in the statement.

It also went on to add that the PM’s observation that there was no Chinese presence on the Indian side of the LAC pertained to the situation consequent to the bravery of the armed forces. “The sacrifices of the soldiers of the 16 Bihar Regiment foiled the attempt of the Chinese side to erect structures and also cleared the attempted transgression at this point of the LAC on that day,” it said.

“Those who tried to transgress our land were taught a befitting lesson by our brave sons of soil,” the Prime Minister said, according to the PMO statement. And these words “succinctly summed up the ethos and the values of our armed forces”, the statement said.

The government said an unnecessary controversy was being created to lower the morale of the soldiers for defending the borders. “What is Indian territory is clear from the map of India. This government is strongly and resolutely committed to that,” it added.

Any unilateral change of the LAC will not be allowed, the government added.

The government said all parties extended support to the government and the armed forces at Friday’s meeting. “The predominant sentiment at the meeting was of unequivocal support to the government and the armed forces at a time of national crisis. We are confident that the unity of the Indian people will not be undermined by motivated propaganda,” said the government.

The PM assured opposition parties at the meeting that whether it was deployment, action or counter-action, Indian forces — be it on land, in the air or on the ocean — were doing everything to protect India’s borders.