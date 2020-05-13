Sections
Home / India News / Podcast: Journalist Sopan Deb on meeting the immigrant parents who raised him

Podcast: Journalist Sopan Deb on meeting the immigrant parents who raised him

On the surface, Sopan is a successful journalist, comedian, and cultural commentator.

Updated: May 13, 2020 09:39 IST

By Hindustan Times,

This week on the show, Milan Vaishnav (Director of the South Asia programme at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace) is joined by New York Times journalist Sopan Deb--author of the brand-new memoir, Missed Translations: Meeting the Immigrant Parents Who Raised Me. 

 

Whether it’s Hasan Minhaj’s comedy--OR the spectacle of the “Howdy, Modi” rally in Houston--OR Aarti Shahani’s heartbreaking memoir--listeners of this show know that getting inside the Indian immigrant experience is one of Grand Tamasha’s obsessions.

On the surface, Sopan is a successful journalist, comedian, and cultural commentator. But in his new book, he explores a side of his life that existed well below the surface--his estrangement from his parents, the alienation he felt as an immigrant kid in a mostly white New Jersey suburb, and the heartbreak he endured watching his family life not so much fall apart as melt away.



Milan and Sopan discuss his toxic family life, his Indian-American coming-of-age story, and his life-changing journey to meet the parents who raised him.

YOU’RE INVITED: Join Milan, Tanvi, and Sadanand for a special LIVE episode of Grand Tamasha on Tuesday, May 19, at 11am EST / 8:30pm IST. Tune in as they break down the week’s news - and join the live chat to ask questions! Add it to your calendar, and join the live show here.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sitharaman to announce details of Rs 20 lakh cr economic package at 4 pm
May 13, 2020 10:48 IST
India crosses Canada’s Covid-19 tally, becomes 12th worst-affected country
May 13, 2020 09:12 IST
Low-cost ‘Feluda’ test to detect virus in an hour likely in 4 weeks
May 13, 2020 08:52 IST
LIVE: Senate Republicans in US reject $3 trillion Covid-19 stimulus bill
May 13, 2020 10:46 IST

latest news

Police under great stress, allot non-policing duties to other govt employees: Bombay HC to State
May 13, 2020 10:45 IST
Sitharaman to announce details of Rs 20 lakh cr economic package at 4 pm
May 13, 2020 10:48 IST
101 fresh Covid-19 cases in Odisha, state tally reaches 538
May 13, 2020 10:33 IST
Russia opposes any new US attempts to impose UN sanctions against Iran
May 13, 2020 10:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.