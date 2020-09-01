Sections
Podcast: The Life and Times of Amit Varma

Podcast: The Life and Times of Amit Varma

Amit Varma talks about his continuously evolving career, his libertarian ideology, and his views on nationalism.

Sep 01, 2020

By Hindustan Times,

This week, Amit Varma joins Milan Vaishnav (Director of the South Asia programme at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace) to talk about his continuously evolving career, his libertarian ideology, and his views on nationalism.

 

This week, Amit joins Milan on the show to reflect on his career as a journalist, author, entrepreneur, podcast host, and--yes--professional poker player. Milan talks to Amit about his libertarian leanings, his views on nationalism, and why exactly India has so few economic reformers.

If you’re listening to this podcast, chances are you are a fan of the podcast, “The Seen and the Unseen.” For 186 episodes and counting, the journalist Amit Varma has been putting together some of the most thoughtful, insightful and eclectic conversations with the best and brightest in India.



