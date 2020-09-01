Podcast: The Life and Times of Amit Varma

This week, Amit Varma joins Milan Vaishnav (Director of the South Asia programme at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace) to talk about his continuously evolving career, his libertarian ideology, and his views on nationalism.

This week, Amit joins Milan on the show to reflect on his career as a journalist, author, entrepreneur, podcast host, and--yes--professional poker player. Milan talks to Amit about his libertarian leanings, his views on nationalism, and why exactly India has so few economic reformers.

