Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Poet-activist Varavara Rao shifted to private hospital from Taloja jail for 15 days

Poet-activist Varavara Rao shifted to private hospital from Taloja jail for 15 days

The High Court on Wednesday directed the authorities to shift the 80-year-old poet from jail to Nanavati Hospital for 15 days, noting that Rao was almost on his deathbed.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 11:00 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Mumbai

Poet-social activist Varavara Rao was shifted to the private hospital late Wednesday night. (PTI File Photo )

Poet-activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, has been shifted from Taloja jail in Raigad district to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital following a directive by the Bombay High Court, a jail official said on Thursday.

Rao was shifted to the private hospital late Wednesday night, the official said.

The High Court on Wednesday directed the authorities to shift the 80-year-old poet from jail to Nanavati Hospital for 15 days, noting that Rao was almost on his deathbed.

“He needs some treatment,” the bench of Justices S S Shinde and Madhav Jamdar had said. “Can the state say no we will treat him in Taloja? We are only saying transfer him to Nanavati for two weeks. We will further see after two weeks,” they had noted.



They added that Rao should not be discharged from the hospital without informing the court, and that his family should be allowed to meet him at the hospital.

“It goes without saying that the state will bear the expenses (of his hospital stay),” the bench had added.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled on December 3.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 negative report gives false hope, don’t go out yet: Experts
Nov 19, 2020 10:32 IST
US vaccination plan could lose ‘weeks or months’: Biden on transition delay
Nov 19, 2020 10:46 IST
DRI busts an international cocaine smuggling racket in 3-day-long Operation Calypso
Nov 19, 2020 11:06 IST
China is fortifying defences across Ladakh border, not prepping to disengage
Nov 19, 2020 11:10 IST

latest news

‘Digital India has become a way of life’, says PM Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit
Nov 19, 2020 11:18 IST
Howrah in West Bengal tops the list of most polluted cities in India
Nov 19, 2020 11:07 IST
Chhath Puja 2020: History, significance and celebration
Nov 19, 2020 11:06 IST
First time in decade, US names ambassador to Venezuela amid tension
Nov 19, 2020 11:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.