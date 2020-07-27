‘Point got lost in translation,’ Priyanka tells Omar after he reacts to her tweet on Rajasthan crisis

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra on Monday agreed with former Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) chief minister Omar Abdullah, who had commented on her earlier remark that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was toppling democratically-elected governments, when the country is facing the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Clarifying her remarks, Priyanka Gandhi said that the point she was trying to make seemed to have been “lost in translation”.

“You’re absolutely right @omarabdullah. What I actually said was that leadership becomes evident during a crisis, and while the pandemic is on, the nation needs a leadership that works in the interest of its people,” she tweeted.

“However, the BJP government has been busy trying to topple democratically-elected governments, revealing its true mindset and character. It seems my point got lost in translation,” she added.

On Sunday, Abdullah took to Twitter to counter her remarks and tagged a news report headlined – ‘BJP Trying To Topple Governments Amid Pandemic’.

“I don’t get the “during pandemic” argument. As though somehow toppling an elected government would be less reprehensible if we weren’t battling a health crisis. IMHO (In my humble opinion) it’s wrong regardless of Covid-19,” he tweeted.

Participating in the party’s #SpeakUpForDemocracy online campaign on Sunday, Priyanka Gandhi had said, “Leadership is recognised in times of crisis. During coronavirus pandemic, the country needs a leadership that works in the public interest. But the BJP-led Central government has made its intention clear by trying to topple the governments elected by the people. The public will answer.”

The nationwide online campaign was launched by the Congress in protest against the alleged attempts by the BJP to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan.

Congress leaders and workers are also holding demonstrations in front of Raj Bhawans across the country, except for Jaipur, to protest against Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra’s alleged “delaying tactics” in convening the assembly session to enable CM Gehlot to prove his government’s majority on the floor of the House after his former deputy Sachin Pilot and 18 other legislators rebelled against the party over two weeks ago.