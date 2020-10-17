Police add rape charges to Barabanki case

Later in the day, the police arrested one Dinesh Gautam, 19, who stays a few metres from the girl’s house, on the basis of electronic as well as manual surveillance. (HT Archives. Representative image)

Charges of rape were added to the FIR after the post-mortem report revealed injuries on the private parts of a 17-year-old Dalit girl whose body was found in a paddy field in Pipri village under Satrikh police limits of Barabanki district, said police officials on Friday. Police had initially lodged a murder case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Later in the day, the police arrested one Dinesh Gautam, 19, who stays a few metres from the girl’s house, on the basis of electronic as well as manual surveillance. Additional superintendent of police, Barabanki, RS Gautam said the accused had confessed to his involvement in the crime and that the police were further trying to verify the details of the crime extracted from him.

Circle officer, Barabanki Sadar, Ram Surat Sonker confirmed that rape charges under IPC Section 376 were added on Thursday night on the basis of the post-mortem report .