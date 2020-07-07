Sections
Home / India News / Police arrest man flaunting costly pen, gang of thieves busted

Police arrest man flaunting costly pen, gang of thieves busted

The man arrested by the police on suspicion of theft had stolen a pen from a professor’s house. His arrest led the police to others who were part of a gang.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 07:51 IST

By Mayank Bhargava | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Bhopal/Betul

The police kept a watch on Vishal Kumare and he was finally arrested on Sunday. (Representative Photo/PTI)

Flaunting a costly, stolen pen cost a man his freedom in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul. The police said that the pen was stolen from a professor’s house by Vishal Kumare, who was proudly showing it off.

“About half a dozen thefts were committed in Masjid Chowk, Babu Chowk, Suyog Colony and Kalapatha areas in the past six months or so in which thieves stole two wheelers, laptops, mobile phones and other valuables but we were not getting any clue about the criminals. Only recently we came to know through our informers about one Vishal Kumare, a resident of Gyaraspur area who was flaunting a costly pen which hardly suited his personality given his education and background,” said Ganj police station in charge SS Solanki. Kumar is a school dropout.

The police officer added that the police kept a watch on Kumare and he was finally arrested on Sunday. “During questioning he confessed to have committed about half a dozen thefts along with his accomplices including a theft committed at Prof BR Khatarkar’s house on June 26 from where they had stolen the pen besides a two wheeler and a laptop. Though the pen looked costly, the professor couldn’t tell about its price as it had been gifted to him by a student,” said Solanki.

Kumare’s arrest also led the police to his accomplices.



Solanki said that others who were arrested include Sanjay Parte, Umesh Kumare and a minor boy. The police recovered from their possession three two-wheelers, one bike, laptops, mobile phones and the pen. Umesh is said to be the mastermind behind the gang’s operation.

Solanki also said that the accused men may have committed other thefts too that will be revealed during interrogation.

