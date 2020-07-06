Sections
Police arrest MP man who killed woman in hours before her marriage

Ratlam superintendent of police, Gaurav Tiwari said Ram Yadav slit the throat of Sonu Yadav, a resident of Shajapur, with a knife in a beauty parlour in Jaora when she was getting ready for her wedding.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 23:53 IST

By Sudhir Jain | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times Bhopal / Ratlam

The main accused was arrested from a temple in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district where he had fled after committing the crime. (Representational Photo )

The main accused in the murder of a woman, who was killed just hours before her wedding on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district, has been arrested, police said on Monday.

The accused, 27-year-old Ram Yadav, a resident of Ratlam town, was arrested in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district where he had fled after committing the crime. His accomplice Pawan Panchal was arrested earlier.

The duo have been booked for the murder of the 33-year-old woman at Jaora in Ratlam district, more than 290 kilometres north west of Bhopal, police said on Monday.

“After committing the crime, Ram Yadav and Panchal fled on a bike. Later, Panchal returned to Ratlam while Ram Yadav fled to Rajasthan. Police arrested Panchal from Ratlam with the help of CCTV footage on Sunday late evening. Panchal informed the police that Ram Yadav had gone to a Sanwaria temple in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan, more than 300 kilometres from Ratlam. Police arrested him from the temple on Sunday night,” said Tiwari.

The SP said, “During the interrogation, Ram Yadav confessed that he knew Sonu for the three years and they met several times. They wanted to marry but five days ago, Sonu called him and informed him about her marriage with another person. This development infuriated him (Yadav) who asked her to break off the marriage but Sonu refused to do so, given her parents’ wishes.”

“After that Ram decided to kill her. He purchased a knife and called Sonu to meet him one last time. Sonu asked him to come to the parlour. Ram reached there and killed her,” said the SP.

Police have also recovered the weapon used in crime.

Ram Yadav worked in a jewellery shop while Sonu was a teacher in a private school.

