Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Police bust militant hideout in J&K’s Awantipora, recover huge cache of arms, explosives

Police bust militant hideout in J&K’s Awantipora, recover huge cache of arms, explosives

A major attack has been averted after police on Thursday claimed to have busted a militant hideout and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition including explosives from Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora village.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 20:40 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times Srinagar

In another plastic tank, police recovered 50 detonators. “The detonators were destroyed by the Bomb Disposal Squad on the spot, due to their risk of carrying and transporting,” police said. (File photo for representation)

A major attack has been averted after police on Thursday claimed to have busted a militant hideout and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition including explosives from Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora village

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist, a joint search operation by police, 42 RR (Rashtriya Rifles) and 130 BN CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) was conducted of the nursery arear near forests of Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora village.

“During search of the forest area two explosive dumps were found which were concealed underground in two different 250 liters plastic tanks. In one plastic tank 416 high explosive gelatin sticks were kept concealed and have been recovered,” the police said.

In another plastic tank, police recovered 50 detonators. “The detonators were destroyed by the Bomb Disposal Squad on the spot, due to their risk of carrying and transporting,” police said.

By this recovery, the police said it is evident that forces have been able to avert some major terror attack by means of explosive substances.

A case has been registered by Awantipore police station.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Union minister Harsimrat Badal resigns over Centre’s new farm bills
Sep 17, 2020 20:52 IST
‘Desist from regulating electronic media’: Centre urges Supreme Court
Sep 17, 2020 19:34 IST
‘It may be a long winter’: Singapore envoy amid India-China tension at LAC
Sep 17, 2020 18:51 IST
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Sep 17, 2020 20:25 IST

latest news

Police bust militant hideout in J&K’s Awantipora, recover huge cache of arms, explosives
Sep 17, 2020 20:40 IST
Paintings of school girl from Hyderabad to adorn restaurant in London
Sep 17, 2020 20:40 IST
Vasooli Bhabhi: Meet MP’s women recovery agents for power bill dues
Sep 17, 2020 20:42 IST
Kevin the golden retriever welcomes home his family with a song. Watch
Sep 17, 2020 20:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.