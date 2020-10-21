Police Commemoration Day 2020: Amit Shah pays tribute to police personnel, lauds role in fight against Covid-19

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday paid tribute to all police personnel who have laid down their lives for the country, on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.

Speaking on the occasion at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi, Shah also said a total of 343 personnel had lost their lives during India’s battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Beginning his address, the home minister said, “35,398 police personnel have sacrificed their lives from independence till today. I want to tell their family members that this memorial is not made up only of bricks, stones and cement, it also reminds the country that every single drop of the martyrs’ blood has taken India forward on the path of development.”

Shah further said it is because of those who have sacrificed their lives, people of the country can sleep peacefully. “Policemen have to be alert 24x7 even during festivals. When people celebrate festivals, a policeman still has to be on duty,” he said.

Speaking on the role of the police in enforcing the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Shah said, “As home minister, I can proudly say that during lockdown, whenever needed, police personnel were there to provide help. Indian police fought against Covid-19 as frontline warriors, and the whole country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well, have appreciated them.”

“During our battle against Covid-19, 343 police personnel lost their lives while serving the nation as Corona warriors,” he added.

Shah also paid tribute to ten Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans who lost their lives in an ambush by the Chinese forces in Hot Springs in Ladakh on October 21, 1959.

It is to commemorate their sacrifice that October 21 is observed annually as Police Commemoration Day.