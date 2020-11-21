Sections
Home / India News / Police constable, sister and mother hacked to death over petty fight in Banda

Police constable, sister and mother hacked to death over petty fight in Banda

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 02:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Abhijeet was posted in Naini Prayagraj and had come home in the afternoon. (HT Archives. Representative image)

A police constable, his sister and mother were killed over a petty fight on Friday evening in the Banda district of Uttar Pradesh.

The victims were identified as Abhijeet Varma (25), his mother Rameshwari (52) and sister Nisha (19). Abhijeet was posted in Naini Prayagraj and had come home in the afternoon.

Inspector General (IG) Chitrakoot Dham K Satyanarayana said two of the accused have been arrested adding that raids were on to nab the third one. The two accused, Devraj and Shiv Pujan are Abhijeet’s cousins.

According to the police, Devraj said that his daughter threw food in a ditch close to Abhijeet’s house. An argument broke out as Abhijeet objected to the throwing of food which further enraged Devraj and others who attacked him.

Abhijeet’s mother and sister were also killed while trying to save him.

