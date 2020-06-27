Sections
Home / India News / Police inspector suspended for raping 13-year-old girl in Odisha’s Sundargarh

Police inspector suspended for raping 13-year-old girl in Odisha’s Sundargarh

Anand Chandra Majhi, the inspector-in-charge of Biramitrapur , along with other officials raped the minor and then tried to abort her foetus.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 07:11 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

A teenager was raped by a police officer in Odisha’s Sundargarh district. In this file picture, Members of Asmita Theatre Group hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against government on the seventh anniversary of the Delhi gang rape 2016. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

A police inspector in Odisha’s tribal-dominated Sundargarh district was suspended on Friday over his alleged involvement in the gang rape and subsequent abortion of a 13-year-old girl over a period of two months.

Anand Chandra Majhi, the inspector-in-charge of Biramitrapur police station in Sundargarh district, was suspended a day after a case was lodged against him and five other people, including a doctor, for the alleged gang-rape and abortion attempt, said Kavita Jalan, the deputy inspector general of police (Western Range).

The girl had come to witness a fair at Biramitrapur area on March 25 but it was cancelled at the last moment due to the lockdown. The girl failed to return home and was roaming near the bus stand when a police patrolling team saw her and brought her to the police station.

Inspector Majhi allegedly raped her at the police station. She was dropped at her home the next day.



However, she was called to the police station regularly and raped by the inspector and other police officials. The girl later got pregnant following which Majhi tried to abort her foetus.

S Jena, the district child protection officer of Sundargarh, who came to know about the crime, lodged a complaint with Raiboga police against Majhi, another police personnel, the doctor who conducted the abortion at a community health centre, the stepfather of the girl and two others.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Horoscope today: What’s in store for your zodiac sign on June 27
Jun 27, 2020 08:15 IST
Red, Red... Redemption!
Jun 27, 2020 08:13 IST
Action on Andhra officials for letting Covid victim’s body be towed away
Jun 27, 2020 08:06 IST
Did you know Tobey Maguire was dirt poor, has made millions playing poker
Jun 27, 2020 08:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.