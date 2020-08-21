Sections
Home / India News / Police mitra launches website to provide blood to needy patients

Police mitra launches website to provide blood to needy patients

Police Mitra is a voluntary blood donor group set up by a policeman three years ago which has helped save lives of hundreds of poor patients through blood donation in Uttar Pradesh and other states,

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 13:00 IST

By Farhan Ahmed Siddiqui, Hindustan Times Prayagraj

Inspector General of Police (Range) Prayagraj, KP Singh launching the website of police mitra. (HT PHOTO)

Police Mitra, a voluntary blood donor group set up by a policeman three years ago which has helped save lives of hundreds of poor patients through blood donation in Uttar Pradesh and other states, has now launched a website for patients in urgent need of blood.

Earlier, the group used to reach out to patients and blood donation volunteers through social media platforms and Whats App groups. The group mostly includes policemen of all ranks and has played an important role in improving relations between cops and common people.

Inspector General of Police (range) Prayagraj, KP Singh, who himself donates blood every three months, launched the website www.policemitra.org on Wednesday and honoured the team which designed it free of cost for helping the poor patients.

Singh said people in need of blood or who want to donate blood may register on the website.



A police mitra team will carry out a verification of the person in need of blood along with volunteers before taking the next step. The website contains a column of ‘request’ which can be used for applying for blood, the IG said.

“The group was launched in February 2017 by constable Ashish Mishra and has succeeded in saving over 1,500 lives not only in Uttar Pradesh but other states as well. Police mitra group is now working in 18 states of the country and is receiving massive support from people of all walks of life. The group has organized ten blood donation camps on large scale and has made a record when it organized a blood donation camp during Kumbh-2019 during which 247 units of blood was donated by cops, devotees and even saints” Singh said.

Founder Ashish Mishra, who is posted in the social media cell at IG Range office, said software engineers Sanjeev and Rishabh designed the website for the group. Mishra said the group will soon be working across the country and will help save the lives of patients.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CBI starts probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death; questions staff, gets documents
Aug 21, 2020 13:54 IST
Estee Lauder to trim 3% of global workforce to curb costs amid Covid-19
Aug 21, 2020 13:46 IST
Netflix India’s YouTube playlist post on Instagram may leave you in fits
Aug 21, 2020 13:44 IST
Election for Rajya Sabha seat vacated by Amar Singh to be held on Sept 11
Aug 21, 2020 13:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.