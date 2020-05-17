Police officer at Rashtrapati Bhavan tests positive for Covid-19,

Sections
While the ACP’s office is in the main building of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, it was away from President’s secretariat.

Updated: May 17, 2020 18:09 IST

By Saubhadra Chatterji | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A man walks past the Rashtrapati Bhawan during lockdown, in New Delhi, India. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

An assistant commissioner of police (ACP) posted at Rashtrapati Bhavan has tested positive for Covid-19, a senior official at the President’s house said Sunday.

The officer has been shifted to a hospital and his office and nearby areas are being sanitised.

The ACP lives in a government housing colony in Karkardooma in east Delhi.

Six people who had come in contact with the ACP have been identified and their samples have been sent for testing.



His duty was not in the main building but outside, the official said.

Last month, authorities sealed at least 125 staff quarters inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex and ordered the inhabitants to strictly maintain self-isolation after a relative of a staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The daughter-in-law of a sanitation worker of Rashtrapati Bhavan tested positive after she came in contact with her mother who died of Covid-19 complications at a private hospital near Karol Bagh.

