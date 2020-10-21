Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Police personnel always give their best without hesitation: PM Modi

Police personnel always give their best without hesitation: PM Modi

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude towards the police for preserving law and order, assisting citizens during any disaster, and their handling of the Covid-19 pandemic on Police Commemoration Day.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 12:12 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, New Delhi

Police Commemoration Day is observed every year on October 21 in memory of the CRPF personnel who made the supreme sacrifice at Hot Springs in Ladakh while fighting Chinese troops on this day in 1959 (ANI)

Expressing gratitude, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that police personnel always give their best without hesitation, be it in preserving law and order or disaster management.

“From preserving law and order to solving horrendous crimes, from assistance in disaster management to fighting Covid-19, our police personnel always give their best without hesitation. We are proud of their diligence and readiness to assist citizens,” he tweeted on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day on Wednesday.

“Police Commemoration Day is about expressing gratitude to our police personnel and their families all across India. We pay tributes to all the police personnel martyred in the line of duty. Their sacrifice and service would always be remembered,” he added.

Police Commemoration Day is observed every year on October 21 in memory of the CRPF personnel who made the supreme sacrifice at Hot Springs in Ladakh while fighting Chinese troops on this day in 1959.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s shaky victory at United Nations elections reveals its great fall
Oct 21, 2020 12:22 IST
India recorded highest air pollution exposure globally in 2019: Report
Oct 21, 2020 11:19 IST
Nitish Kumar mentally, physically tired: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav ahead of Bihar polls
Oct 21, 2020 12:04 IST
After Bihar assembly polls, another reshuffle in Congress on the cards
Oct 21, 2020 10:39 IST

latest news

HP CM adds cowshed, elevator to Oakover
Oct 21, 2020 12:52 IST
‘Flying back’: CEO says CSK player will play no further part in IPL 2020
Oct 21, 2020 12:53 IST
Aditi Rao Hydari: I miss the amazing chaos of a film set
Oct 21, 2020 12:48 IST
JKCA money laundering case: Farooq Abdullah summoned by Enforcement Directorate again
Oct 21, 2020 12:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.