Sections
Home / India News / Police personnel will be suspended if found beating people: DGP Chhattisgarh

Police personnel will be suspended if found beating people: DGP Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Chhattisgarh director-general of police (DGP) DM Awasthi on Tuesday issued an order and warned the state’s police personnel that if anyone is found misbehaving or...

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 19:24 IST

By Ritesh Mishra,

Raipur: Chhattisgarh director-general of police (DGP) DM Awasthi on Tuesday issued an order and warned the state’s police personnel that if anyone is found misbehaving or beating the public, the errant policeman would be suspended and also face punitive action.

The DGP’s order, which is addressed to all inspector-generals (IG) and superintendents of police (SPs) in the state, comes in the wake of recent incidents of police excesses in Chhattisgarh.

He directed the IGs and SPs to ensure a strong command-and-control structure over their subordinates, said a state information and public relations department official.

The DGP’s order came two days after a Station House Officer (SHO) in Birgaon area of Raipur was caught on close circuit TV (CCTV) cameras flogging the public for violating containment zone guidelines, which were issued to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the state.



The SHO was attached to the police line and a probe has been initiated against him after chief minister Bhupesh Baghel took note of his violent outburst.

“Several recent incidents have come to light, where police officials and personnel were found misbehaving with the public and also hitting them. Such incidents tarnish the image of the police, which has been built by a disciplined force. These incidents create a negative image of police in the minds of the public. Such unruly behaviour will attract immediate suspension and a case will be lodged against the personnel concerned,” the DGP’s order stated.

He has also asked IGs and SPs to conduct departmental inquiries in such incidents and take action against the police personnel, who are found guilty.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Olympic tennis spots based on post-French rankings in 2021
Jun 09, 2020 20:16 IST
‘Hungry only for votes’: TMC attacks BJP after Amit Shah’s virtual rally
Jun 09, 2020 20:17 IST
Varun Sharma mourns death of ex-manager Disha Salian, shares picture
Jun 09, 2020 20:10 IST
UPPSC PCS prelims 2020 on Oct 11, check dates for 12 other recruitment exams
Jun 09, 2020 20:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.