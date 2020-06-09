Sections
Home / India News / Police recover huge quantity of ammunition near LoC in north Kashmir’s Keran

Police recover huge quantity of ammunition near LoC in north Kashmir’s Keran

The police said that with this operation, the nefarious designs of Pakistan based terror operatives to smuggle illegal weapons into the Valley and spread terrorism has been foiled.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 08:19 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Srinagar

The operation was jointly carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army. (Representative Photo/ANI)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed to have recovered large quantity of arms and ammunition near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Keran sector.

The police said that based on a reliable input a joint search operation was launched by Kupwara Police and the Army’s 6 Rashtriya Rifles in Keran village and forest areas along the LoC.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar confirmed that during the combing operation large quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from a weapons dump.

The recoveries included five AK-47 rifles, 15 AK magazines, 443 rounds, two under barrel grenade launcher or UBGL, 57 UBGL grenades, six 9mm pistols, 12 9mm pistol magazine, 77 9mm pistol rounds, 15 hand grenades and two AK slings.



“With this joint operation security forces deployed in Kupwara have successfully foiled the nefarious designs of Pakistan based terror operatives to smuggle illegal weapons into the Valley and spread terrorism,” Kumar said.

The police have registered a case and launched further investigation.

Meanwhile, an Over Ground Worker of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), identified as Irfan Ahmad Wani of Shatlu Rafiabad in Baramulla, was arrested by joint party of SOG Baramulla, 52 RR and 53 CRPF at Kralhar. A Chinese pistol, one magazine, four rounds and a mobile phone were recovered from him.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Police recover huge quantity of ammunition near LoC in north Kashmir’s Keran
Jun 09, 2020 08:19 IST
University of Washington forecasts 145,000 US Covid-19 deaths by August
Jun 09, 2020 08:14 IST
Manchester United great Tony Dunne dies aged 78
Jun 09, 2020 08:12 IST
When Johnny Depp said he began smoking at 12, drinking and drugs followed
Jun 09, 2020 08:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.