Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Police to seek custody of Ballia shooting accused, invoke NSA, Gangsters Act

Police to seek custody of Ballia shooting accused, invoke NSA, Gangsters Act

Police said they need Dheerendra Pratap Singh’s custody to interrogate him to unravel the conspiracy behind murder and recover the weapon used in the shooting.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 07:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Varanasi

Dheerendra Pratap Singh, accused of shooting a man dead in Ballia last week was sent to judicial custody for two weeks on Monday. (PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh police will file an application in a court on Tuesday and seek police custody remand (PCR) of the Ballia shootout main accused Dheerendra Pratap Singh for a week in order to interrogate him and ensure recovery of the weapon used in the incident, a senior police officer said.

The police are also planning to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) and the Gangsters Act against him.

“We are preparing to take the main accused Dheerendra Pratap Singh in police custody for a week. He will be interrogated in order that the conspiracy behind the incident may be exposed and the weapon used in the incident may be recovered,” deputy inspector general of police (Azamgarh range) Subhash Chandra Dubey said.

“We will ensure that the weapon used in the incident is recovered,” the DIG said.



On Monday, the court of the chief judicial magistrate in Ballia remanded Dheerendra Pratap Singh in judicial custody for 14 days.

Dubey interrogated Singh for about an hour on Monday. The police said that during the interrogation, Singh revealed that he fled the scene after the incident. He panicked after the incident and visited different places to avoid arrest, the police quoted him as saying.

Dubey said that the accused claimed that he lived in Lucknow for two days but gave elusive answers about the weapon. The officer also said that the accused made a false claim that his nephew Golu suffered bullet injuries and later died. The DIG said no such thing happened.

Dubey also said the Gangsters Act and the National Security Act (NSA) will be slapped against him and if he acquired any property illegally, it will be seized under Section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Pak terror plan to use 2 routes, Pathankot airbase attack coordinator is key
Oct 20, 2020 06:58 IST
Pak Army redraws new Kashmir terror plan, allots tasks to Jaish, LeT and Hizbul
Oct 20, 2020 06:55 IST
Agricultural exports recover from Covid-induced fall
Oct 20, 2020 01:11 IST
China: From Covid +ve to positive GDP growth
Oct 20, 2020 05:18 IST

latest news

5 worst-hit states have seen decline in active Covid-19 cases: Health ministry
Oct 20, 2020 07:57 IST
‘Item’ remark row: Election Commission seeks report from MP CEO over Kamal Nath’s remark
Oct 20, 2020 07:54 IST
RMZ sells real estate assets worth $2 billion to Canada’s Brookfield
Oct 20, 2020 07:53 IST
‘Insecurity something you don’t want’:MSD comes down hard on CSK youngsters
Oct 20, 2020 07:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.