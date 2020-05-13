Police under great stress, allot non-policing duties to other govt employees: Bombay HC to State

Mumbai. The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday took note that the “police machinery is under great stress and strain” and directed the Maharashtra government to relieve the personnel, who are engaged in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) duties, with other “off-duty public servants”.

Justice Ravindra Ghuge suggested that if stranded people wish to return to their native places amid the easing of lockdown restrictions, then off-duty employees of the revenue department, who are below 50 years, could be pressed into service to facilitate their movement. The move would lessen the burden on the overworked state police personnel, the court observed.

“Police personnel are deployed everywhere. They’re even asked to handle applications for travel passes,” said Justice Ghuge while hearing a suo motu (on its own motion) petition concerning several unconnected issues regarding the pandemic.

The court also directed the state government to ensure adequate safeguards for those who are at the frontline battling the viral outbreak such as doctors and paramedical staff.

It took note of the threats faced by a staff nurse, who works at Aurangabad district general hospital, and her family members and directed the authorities concerned to file complaints against the accused.

The locals had threatened to assault the husband and son of the staff nurse if they did not leave the neighbourhood, as they were suspected of spreading SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19. The family’s car was also damaged.

The threats stopped after the local police administration intervened.