Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Policies, regulatory regime need to be evolved to reap full benefits of 5G: Trai chief

Policies, regulatory regime need to be evolved to reap full benefits of 5G: Trai chief

Describing 5G as a “gamechanger”, Vaghela said it will be widely used not only within telecom but by all other sectors, and help bridge urban-rural divide.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 23:18 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, New Delhi Delhi

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is working “whole heartedly” in this direction, said Vaghela. (Reuters)

Next generation 5G technology would have a transformational impact on industries and Indian society, placing them on “unprecedented growth trajectory” and accordingly, policies, licensing framework and regulatory regime need to be evolved to reap its full benefit, Trai Chairman P D Vaghela said on Wednesday.

Describing 5G as a “gamechanger”, Vaghela said it will be widely used not only within telecom but by all other sectors, and help bridge urban-rural divide.

“To reap its benefits, the country’s policies, licensing and regulatory environment also need to be evolved to enable 5G,” Vaghela said addressing India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is working “whole heartedly” in this direction, said Vaghela.



Supporting policies need to be evolved to position India as global destination for technology products, Vaghela said.

He further said 5G would usher seamless coverage, ultra-high speeds, and highly reliable communications for mission-critical applications.

“5G promises new range of services to consumers and enterprises, beyond traditional voice and data, through enabling technologies like Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, augmented reality and virtual reality and host of new emerging applications,” he said.

It would also bring use cases like smart cities, smart manufacturing, smart agriculture, and industrial automation, amongst others, besides encouraging spectrum and network efficiency.

“5G is likely to transform industries and Indian society, accelerating them on unprecedented growth trajectory,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Canada becomes second nation to approve Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Dec 09, 2020 23:06 IST
In major faux pas, UK PM Boris Johnson says farm stir is India-Pak issue
Dec 09, 2020 23:02 IST
‘Impressed’: Foreign envoys laud India’s Covid-19 vaccine progress
Dec 09, 2020 21:57 IST
Nitish Kumar reviews law and order for second time in 10 days as crime spikes
Dec 09, 2020 22:58 IST

latest news

NTSE mock test: Day on, students attempt leaked question paper
Dec 09, 2020 23:35 IST
Patients reporting back with depression, anxiety post Covid recovery, finds DMCH study
Dec 09, 2020 23:33 IST
Delhi-Noida side at Chilla border opened
Dec 09, 2020 23:32 IST
Mayors stay put at Flagstaff Rd as AAP, BJP spar over protest
Dec 09, 2020 23:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.