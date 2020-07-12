Political killings cause fear among youth leaders in J&K, BJYM Baramulla chief tenders resignation

Security forces personnel examine the spot where BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari and his family members were killed by the militants, outside their residence in Bandipora district of north Kashmir, on July 8. (PTI Photo)

The spate of killings of the political leaders by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, a sense of fear and insecurity has started creeping into politicians in the Valley.

And first to express it is BJYM president from Baramulla, Marouf Bhat, who on Saturday tendered his resignation.

“I hereby resign from the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) as a member and from any post I held in BJYM. I thank you for giving me the opportunity to work for the Party,” Bhat posted on his Facebook account. BJYM is the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari, his brother and their father, and Congress Sarpanch Ajay Pandita were recently killed in the Valley.

Talking to HT over phone, Bhat said, “We can sacrifice our life for the nation but not of our children. I have been attacked twice in the past but nothing has been done so far. I have not been given even a single PSO (personal security officer).”

Bhat informed that he would send his resignation in due course of time to J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina.

“They (the militants) are not only targeting us but our families also. We have not been given any security and accommodation in a secured place. Now, our families are at risk,” he said.

Bhat claimed he has support of over 400 workers with him in Baramulla.

“We have small children. God forbid, if something untoward happens to them, we won’t be able to forgive ourselves,” he said.

The BJYM president from Baramulla claimed that many BJP leaders like him in north and south Kashmir were scared after what happned to Bari and his family.

He urged the party high command to look into the matter in right earnest.

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav is likely to visit Kashmir on Sunday to meet the family of Bari who was killed in Bandipora last week (July 8).

His visit was being seen as an attempt to boost the morale of the party leaders and cadres in Kashmir Valley.

On the evening of June 8, 40-year-old sarpanch Ajay Pandita was killed in Anantnag district by the terrorists. Pandita aka Bharti was associated with the Congress and belonged to the minority Kashmiri Pandit community that was first persecuted and then driven out of their homes by terrorists in 1990.

Following Pandita’s gruesome killing, over half a dozen Panchayat members - all Kashmiri Pandits - had fled the Valley and reached Jammu. They had sought security cover.

J&K lieutenant governor GC Murmu in a recent interview to Hindustan Times had said that security cover to Panchayat members could be thought of in cases where threat perception was more.

Following the killing of Bari and his family, the BJP’s senior vice president Narinder Singh has also demanded an immediate security review and enhancement wherever required.