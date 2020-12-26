Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Political patronage writ large: Irani’s lawyer on case filed by shooter

Political patronage writ large: Irani’s lawyer on case filed by shooter

Nagra said the case is a concerted attempt to bring disrepute to and defame the minister and that she will take legal recourse against it.

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 23:18 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, New Delhi

Vartika Singh has moved a court in Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh accusing Irani and two others of demanding money to make her a member of the central women’s commission, days after she was herself named in a police complaint. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

Union Minister Smriti Irani’s legal counsel Kirat Nagra on Saturday said the case filed against her by shooter Vartika Singh is based on “the most bizarre and mischievous set of falsehoods” and that “political patronage” is writ large on the matter.

Nagra said the case is a concerted attempt to bring disrepute to and defame the minister and that she will take legal recourse against it.

Singh has moved a court in Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh accusing Irani and two others of demanding money to make her a member of the central women’s commission, days after she was herself named in a police complaint.

In November this year, a complaint was filed against the shooter and another person at Musafirkhana police station in Amethi district.

Reacting to the matter, Nagra said in a statement, “This is a concerted attempt to bring disrepute to and defame my client on the basis of the most bizarre and mischievous set of falsehoods which also included brazen forgeries of official documents by this individual.” Nagra said that to deflect attention from the investigation into the FIR against her for forging official documents, Singh has “lodged some fictitious case which we have read about in the press.” “A malicious attempt has been made at seeking publicity by a habitual criminal offender wherein political patronage is writ large for this slander and defamation,” Nagra said. Nagra said Irani would take legal recourse in the matter, “including availing both civil and criminal prosecution remedies as available in law to my client.” PTI JTR SMN SMN

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Kumaraswamy bats for farm legislation, Deve Gowda criticises Congress
by Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
by Rahul Singh | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hooda demands special Haryana assembly session, says BJP-JJP coalition has lost support of MLAs
by HT Correspondent
Centre forms genomic surveillance consortium to check spread of new coronavirus variant
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C

latest news

Delhi govt tries new SOP to redress complainants
by HT Correspondent
Delhi police asks personnel to register phone numbers before Covid-19 vaccine roll out
by HT Correspondent
At Kundli end of Singhu stir, quieter nooks and cleaner spaces
by Kainat Sarfaraz
Two more UK returnees test positive, shifted to special ward of Lok Nayak
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.