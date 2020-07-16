Sections
Home / India News / ‘Political rivals being terrorised’: TDP to President against Jagan govt

The TDP members brought to the notice of President Kovind how the YSRCP government had systematically destroyed democratic and constitutional institutions in the state

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 21:10 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

A delegation of five TDP members of parliament met the President in Rashtrapati Nilayam in New Delhi and submitted him a 52-page representation with a long list of complaints against the Jagan Reddy-led government in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo @JayGalla)

The Telugu Desam Party on Thursday sought the urgent intervention of President Ram Nath Kovind in upholding the democratic values and rule of law in Andhra Pradesh which, the party alleged, were given a go-by during the present YSR Congress Party government.

A delegation of five TDP members of parliament met the President in New Delhi and submitted him a 52-page representation with a long list of complaints against the Jagan Reddy-led government in Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP members brought to the notice of Kovind how the YSRCP government had systematically destroyed democratic and constitutional institutions in the state and infringed upon the fundamental rights of the people in the last 13 months.

“The YSRCP has ignored a fundamental dictum in a democracy, that governments may change, but governance is a continuous process. Right from demolishing the Praja Vedika (People’s Forum) in June 2019 to unleashing a reign of terror against the political opponents, the Jagan government has ruined every system,” they said in the representation.



The TDP lawmakers alleged that the YSRCP had injected a sense of fear in the government officials, forced university Vice-Chancellors to resign, concocted cases against the Dalits in Guntur district thus making them refugees in their own state, indulged in killing opposition party supporters and slapping cases against the farmers who are peacefully protesting in Amaravati.

They pointed out that the Jagan had resorted to threatening his own party member who raised voice against his policies. The YSRCP leaders had also issued unofficial orders to ban News channels and indulged in illegal mining and transporting of sand and various other scams like in house sites and ambulances.

“The President of India has given an assurance that he will examine the representation and take appropriate action,” TDP MP Galla Jayadev said.

