Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Polls to 11 Rajya Sabha seats in UP, Uttarakhand on Nov 9

Polls to 11 Rajya Sabha seats in UP, Uttarakhand on Nov 9

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav are among the 10 members from Uttar Pradesh retiring on November 25.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 13:16 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The notification for the elections will be issued on October 20, the EC said. (ANI image)

Elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and one in Uttarakhand, falling vacant next month, will be held on November 9, a press release issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Tuesday.

October 27 is the last date of filing nominations and November 2 is the last day of withdrawal of candidature.

In view of Covid-19 pandemic, the EC said that the Chief Secreatries concerned should ensure that a senior officer from the state should be deputed to make sure all coronavirus guidelines are being followed.

Everyone should wear a mask at all times, thermal scanning should be conducted at entry and exit gates, sanitisers should be made available at all places, the EC said in its release. Social distancing norms should also be complied with, the release added.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav are among the 10 members from Uttar Pradesh retiring on November 25. Actor-politician Raj Babbar’s term as Rajya Sabha member from Uttarakhand also ends on November 25.

Counting of votes will take place on November 9 from 5pm onwards. The notification for the elections will be issued on October 20, the press release said.

(with PTI inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
Oct 13, 2020 12:35 IST
Man climbs 2 floors, throws acid on 3 sisters sleeping at home: Cop
Oct 13, 2020 13:35 IST
CBI team quizzes cop in Hathras, visits spot where 19-year-old was gang-raped
Oct 13, 2020 13:29 IST
Covid-19 vaccine expected in early 2021, distribution plan in works: Harsh Vardhan
Oct 13, 2020 12:38 IST

latest news

NEET 2020 special exam tomorrow, result to be declared on October 16
Oct 13, 2020 13:32 IST
Maharashtra government, Governor now spar over reopening of religious places
Oct 13, 2020 13:31 IST
CBI team quizzes cop in Hathras, visits spot where 19-year-old was gang-raped
Oct 13, 2020 13:29 IST
Priests, activists march in Goa seeking release of Stan Swamy, Elgar Parishad detainees
Oct 13, 2020 13:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.