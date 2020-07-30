Sections
Home / India News / Polls to two Rajya Sabha seats to be held on August 24, announces Election Commission

Polls to two Rajya Sabha seats to be held on August 24, announces Election Commission

Nearly 1,000 legislators participated in the polling for Rajya Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Rajasthan.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 13:43 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A view of the Election Commission of India building, Nirvachan Sadan, in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/HT File Photo)

The Election Commission on Thursday announced that by-elections to two Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and Kerala will be held on August 24. These seats fell vacant due to the demise of the members.

“The Commission has decided to hold by-elections to the Council of States from Uttar Pradesh and Kerala to fill up the vacancies,” the poll panel said.

The late Samajwadi Party MP, Beni Prasad Verma, and LDF-backed independent MP, MP Veerendra Kumar, formerly represented the states in the Upper House. The seats fell vacant in March and May, respectively.

“Commission has also directed the Chief Secretaries concerned to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding Covid-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the elections,” the EC said.



PPE suits and ambulances were part of EC’s guidelines for conducting the elections to the 24 vacant Rajya Sabha seats across eight states in June, which was the first major voting exercise since the pandemic prompted sweeping measures in March to ensure social distancing to check its spread. The polls were earlier scheduled for March.

Nearly 1,000 legislators participated in the polling in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Rajasthan.

The MPs were sworn in earlier this month, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning 11 of the 24 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led ruling alliance at present has 101 seats in the Upper House.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sharda University setting new benchmarks in academics during the Covid era
Jul 30, 2020 13:42 IST
US, Australia reaffirm commitment to Quad consultations with Japan, India
Jul 30, 2020 13:41 IST
Customs dept busts agarbatti smuggling racket from Vietnam that misused FTA
Jul 30, 2020 13:38 IST
National Education Policy to bring new opportunities for students in domain of higher education: Jamia Millia Islamia VC
Jul 30, 2020 13:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.