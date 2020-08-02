Sections
Home / India News / Pollution in Ganga: NGT directs UP Jal Nigam to complete sewer work expeditiously

Pollution in Ganga: NGT directs UP Jal Nigam to complete sewer work expeditiously

The National Green Tribunal has directed UP Jal Nigam to expeditiously complete the work of sewer connectivity to households at Narora town in Bulandshahr district to ensure that no untreated water is discharged into the Ganga.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 16:41 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

The green panel slammed the Jal Nigam over non-functional sewage treatment plant at Narora and discharge of untreated sewage in a pond adjacent to the river. (File photo)

The green panel slammed the Jal Nigam over non-functional sewage treatment plant at Narora and discharge of untreated sewage in a pond adjacent to the river.

“UP Jal Nigam must perform its responsibility and cannot take the plea that fault was of the contractor. The work of sewer connectivity to households be completed expeditiously which may be reviewed by the principal secretary, Urban Development, UP,” a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said.

It said the Jal Nigam is held liable to pay Rs 5 lakh for their default which may be deposited with the state pollution control board within one month to be spent for restoration of the environment.



The NGT was perusing a report filed by an oversight committee headed by former high court judge which said the chief engineer of the Jal Nigam had informed it that the Naraura Project was sanctioned in 2015 and as per the project, it was proposed that treated water shall be discharged into river Ganga.

“The sewage treatment plant was installed in 2018 but became operational since February 2. As per the inspection report submitted by UPPCB, the capacity of Naraura STP is of 4 MLD (million litres per day), but current total utilisation is of 2 MLD. Despite having excess capacity, still 5 MLD untreated sewage is being discharged in river Ganga through drains,” the committee said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by residents of Nodai Wagar village in Narora town, alleging that the STP unit was discharging untreated wastewater in the Ganga.

There was no pipeline for discharging treated effluent, the plea said.

