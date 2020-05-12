Pompeo holds Covid-19 meet with Jaishankar, counterparts from 5 other nations

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

US Secretary of State M Pompeo in a discussion with MEA minister S Jaishankar. (ANI/Twitter)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday held a video conference with his counterparts from India, Australia, Brazil, Israel, Japan and South Korea on issues related to coronavirus pandemic.

“Pompeo and his counterparts discussed the importance of international cooperation, transparency, and accountability in combatting the Covid-19 pandemic and in addressing its causes,” State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.

The meeting also discussed collaboration toward preventing future global health crises and reaffirming the importance of the rules-based international order, Ortagus said.