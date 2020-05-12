Sections
Home / India News / Pompeo holds Covid-19 meet with Jaishankar, counterparts from 5 other nations

Pompeo holds Covid-19 meet with Jaishankar, counterparts from 5 other nations

One of the main issues discussed in the meeting was how to effectively tackle future global health crises.

Updated: May 12, 2020 06:51 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

US Secretary of State M Pompeo in a discussion with MEA minister S Jaishankar. (ANI/Twitter)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday held a video conference with his counterparts from India, Australia, Brazil, Israel, Japan and South Korea on issues related to coronavirus pandemic.

 

“Pompeo and his counterparts discussed the importance of international cooperation, transparency, and accountability in combatting the Covid-19 pandemic and in addressing its causes,” State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.

 



The meeting also discussed collaboration toward preventing future global health crises and reaffirming the importance of the rules-based international order, Ortagus said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
May 12, 2020 05:03 IST
PM Modi, CMs not in favour of lifting lockdown entirely
May 12, 2020 01:42 IST
Govt plans random testing for community surveillance
May 12, 2020 02:10 IST
India’s jobless rate drops as govt lifts curbs
May 12, 2020 05:19 IST

latest news

Thomson TV India resumes manufacturing ops in green and orange zones
May 12, 2020 07:24 IST
BJP lawmaker blames Tablighis for the spread of Covid-19 in Karnataka
May 12, 2020 07:16 IST
Odisha woman cop praised by superstar Chiranjeevi for going beyond the call of duty
May 12, 2020 07:16 IST
Will not pay China for nearly eight million ‘substandard’ masks: Canadian PM Trudeau
May 12, 2020 07:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.