Sections
Home / India News / ‘Poor pay for gifts crony capitalists get’: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on fuel price hike

‘Poor pay for gifts crony capitalists get’: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on fuel price hike

Oil companies raised petrol price by 48 paise per litre and diesel by 59 paise per litre on Monday morning.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 20:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Mohd Zakir/HT File )

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has hit out at the Centre over the rising fuel prices, which were hiked for the ninth straight day on Monday.

“Middle class, poor pay for gifts crony capitalists get,” he wrote on Twitter.

 

Oil companies raised petrol price by 48 paise per litre and diesel by 59 paise per litre on Monday morning. In nine hikes since June 7, cumulatively petrol prices have gone up by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 4.87 a litre, according to PTI.



In Delhi, petrol will now cost Rs 76.26 per litre and diesel Rs 74.62 a litre after the hike.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

In the tweet, Rahul Gandhi also used a graph to show that fuel prices were low in May 2014 when the Congress-led UPA was in power despite high crude cost globally, but the NDA government raised the excise duty on petrol by 258.47 per cent and on diesel by 819.94 per cent as on June 15, 2020.

Earlier on Sunday, the Congress leader posted another tweet as he continued his attack on the Modi government, this time over the government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis. He used the famous scientist Albert Einstein’s quote to criticise the nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“This lock down proves that: “The only thing more dangerous than ignorance is arrogance.” Albert Einstein,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

US Supreme Court rules gay and lesbian people can sue for workplace bias
Jun 15, 2020 20:47 IST
Amit Shah visits Delhi hospital, orders CCTV cameras, more canteens for Covid-19 wards
Jun 15, 2020 20:46 IST
Deepika Padukone finds it heartening to see discussion on mental health
Jun 15, 2020 20:39 IST
Sonam lashes out at people harassing Sushant’s ‘girlfriend, ex-girlfriend’
Jun 15, 2020 20:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.