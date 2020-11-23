Sections
Home / India News / ‘Popular leader, veteran administrator’: PM Modi condoles former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s death

‘Popular leader, veteran administrator’: PM Modi condoles former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s death

Gogoi, former chief minister of Assam, passed away on Monday after his health condition deteriorated. He was 84.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 19:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Condoling the north-eastern leader’s death, PM Modi said, “Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator.” (Photo: narendramodi/ Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the demise of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi and remembered the leader for his political experience in the state and Centre.

“Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti,” PM Modi tweeted shortly after Gogoi passed away.

 

Gogoi, former chief minister of Assam, passed away on Monday after his health condition deteriorated. He was 84.



Gogoi was admitted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital in Guwahati. He had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on August 25 and had spent two months in hospital. A three-time chief minister of the state from 2001 to 2016, breathed his last at 5.34 pm, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Political leaders across the party lines condoled Gogoi’s demise. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi remembered the party’s stalwart for being a great and wise teacher to him.

‘Shri Tarun Gogoi was a true Congress leader. He devoted his life to bringing all the people and communities of Assam together. For me, he was a great and wise teacher. I loved and respected him deeply. I will miss him. My love and condolences to Gaurav & the family,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Union home minister Amit Shah also joined in and paid tributes to Gogoi and said he was anguished to learn about the veteran leader’s death.

“Anguished to learn about the passing away of veteran leader and former Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Tarun Gogoi ji. May almighty give his family the strength to bear this tragic loss. My condolences with his family and followers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti,” Shah said in a tweet.

