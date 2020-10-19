Porn clip shared from Goa deputy chief minister’s phone, blames ‘miscreants’

Goa deputy chief minister Chandrakant Kavlekar has claimed that his mobile phone was hacked or tampered with after it came to light that he shared a pornographic clip in a WhatsApp group late on Monday Night.

In a complaint with the Goa Police Cyber Cell, Kavlekar has blamed ‘miscreants,’ who he said sent a video containing obscene material to a WhatsApp group ‘Villages of Goa’.

“The video was sent to this WhatsApp group where I am one of the members and it was intentionally masked in my name with some criminal intention. The message was sent to only this group out of the many WhatsApp groups where I am a member. Also, the time when this message was sent, I was nowhere near the phone and I was fast asleep,” Kavlekar said in his complaint to the police.

“There have been many such attempts in the recent past to defame my name and project a wrong image of me in front of the public, he said demanding strong action against all such miscreants and unscrupulous individuals who have criminally hacked/ tampered with my mobile phone... and uploaded and transmitted obscene material,” he added.

The message was sent at 1:20 am on Sunday night.

The issue was highlighted by political opponents who accused him of demeaning the high office he holds.

In a complaint to the Women’s Police Station, the women’s wing of the Goa Forward Party has demanded an FIR against the Deputy Chief Minister for ‘outraging a women’s modesty’ as well as for offences under the Information Technology Act.

“Knowing full well that the video is completely lascivious in nature and containing sexually explicit content, was in fact porn, he still went ahead and shared it on a public group thereby transmitting it in electronic form,” the complaint states.

The complaint also alleges that the women members of the group have been offended by the incident and therefore it also was a case of outraging their modesty.

Elected on a Congress ticket, Kavlekar was one among ten Congress MLAs to switch over to the BJP in 2019 and was rewarded with the post of deputy chief minister at the expense of Goa Forward Party’s Vijai Sardesai, who was dropped from the cabinet.

Kavlekar was the leader of Opposition in the Goa Assembly prior to his switch over to the BJP.