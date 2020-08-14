Sections
Home / India News / Possibility of consent can’t be countenanced in case of a 13-yr-old rape survivor: Bombay HC

Possibility of consent can’t be countenanced in case of a 13-yr-old rape survivor: Bombay HC

Mumbai. The possibility of consent cannot be countenanced in case of a minor rape survivor (13), the Bombay high court (HC) said while rejecting plea of a rape convict for bail...

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 11:34 IST

By Kanchan Chaudhari,

Mumbai. The possibility of consent cannot be countenanced in case of a minor rape survivor (13), the Bombay high court (HC) said while rejecting plea of a rape convict for bail during pendency of his appeal.

“The prosecutrix (survivor) at the time of the incident was only 13 years of age, and, as a result, the argument that it could be a consensual act cannot be accepted,” said Justice CV Bhadang while rejecting application of Sagar Sahi, a driver, who was, ironically, employed by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) working for the welfare of children.

Sahi was convicted last year for raping a minor in 2015 and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years.

He had moved a plea before HC seeking bail during pendency of his appeal against the conviction and the sentence.



It was argued, on his behalf, that the medical report of the survivor would show that there were no external injuries on the person of the rape survivor.

Expressing possibility that the act could be consensual and the rape survivor could be a consenting party, the lawyer of the convict submitted that it was necessary to bring on record the call data record of conversations between the convict and the rape survivor, but the investigating officer (IO) of the case failed to do so.

Justice Bhadang, however, refused to accept the contention as far as consent is concerned.

The judge added that the absence of external injuries cannot be prima face considered a proof in favour of the accused, while citing the definition of rape under section 375 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The judge also pointed out to the irony that the convict was employed by an NGO as a driver to work for the welfare of children but has been charged and sentenced for sexually assaulting a minor.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rajasthan Assembly session adjourned, Gehlot’s confidence motion to be taken up at 1pm
Aug 14, 2020 11:50 IST
Ishaan Khatter to play Brigadier Mehta in film on 1971 war, Pippa
Aug 14, 2020 11:44 IST
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court
Aug 14, 2020 11:41 IST
Ghaziabad Police files charge sheet in journalist Vikram Joshi murder case
Aug 14, 2020 11:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.