Post-COVID clinic to help analyse patients reporting fresh symptoms

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a person at a school which was turned into a centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), amidst the spread of the disease, in New Delhi. (REUTERS)

The Delhi-government run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital will soon start a post-COVID clinic to analyse patients seeing a re-emergence of coronavirus symptoms after recovering from the infection.

According to Dr BL Sherwal, medical director of the hospital, they have received calls from patients who had recovered from coronavirus but have reported symptoms again.

“We have received calls from patients who have said that their saturation levels have gone down or they are experiencing breathlessness. At the clinic, we will be carrying out CT scan of the lungs and other tests to see whether the healing process is different in different patients, the symptoms and why is it re-emerging,” he told PTI.

The senior doctor said that the clinic is likely to start this week. Earlier this month, the hospital had seen two instances of patients who have had a relapse almost one-and-a-half months after they were cured of the infection.

“There were two patients who came to the hospital with COVID-like symptoms and they tested positive. They were not tested after they were discharged the first time. Both of them had moderate symptoms in both the instances,” he said.