Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Post-COVID clinic to help analyse patients reporting fresh symptoms

Post-COVID clinic to help analyse patients reporting fresh symptoms

According to Dr BL Sherwal, medical director of the hospital, they have received calls from patients who had recovered from coronavirus but have reported symptoms again.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 14:42 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a person at a school which was turned into a centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), amidst the spread of the disease, in New Delhi. (REUTERS)

The Delhi-government run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital will soon start a post-COVID clinic to analyse patients seeing a re-emergence of coronavirus symptoms after recovering from the infection.

According to Dr BL Sherwal, medical director of the hospital, they have received calls from patients who had recovered from coronavirus but have reported symptoms again.

“We have received calls from patients who have said that their saturation levels have gone down or they are experiencing breathlessness. At the clinic, we will be carrying out CT scan of the lungs and other tests to see whether the healing process is different in different patients, the symptoms and why is it re-emerging,” he told PTI.

The senior doctor said that the clinic is likely to start this week. Earlier this month, the hospital had seen two instances of patients who have had a relapse almost one-and-a-half months after they were cured of the infection.



“There were two patients who came to the hospital with COVID-like symptoms and they tested positive. They were not tested after they were discharged the first time. Both of them had moderate symptoms in both the instances,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

The first Arctic summer without ice is coming in just 15 years
Aug 17, 2020 15:00 IST
Sunny Leone does swimming competition with daughter Nisha, watch
Aug 17, 2020 14:58 IST
Brothers find bottle while digging yard with special message
Aug 17, 2020 14:56 IST
Black creatives in Italian fashion demand cultural reform
Aug 17, 2020 14:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.