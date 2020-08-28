Sections
Home / India News / Postpone NEET, JEE: Congress pickets outside education ministry

The protests were held following a call by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, urging students to unite and demand that NEET and JEE be postponed due to the pandemic

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 13:24 IST

By Soumya Pillai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Security personnel with face shields and gloves stand guard outside Shastri Bhawan during a protest by Delhi Congress workers against the education ministry, in New Delhi, Friday. (PTI)

Over 50 Congress supporters and party members on Friday camped outside Shastri Bhawan, the office of the Union ministry of education, demanding that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Exams (JEE)-Main be postponed because of the nationwide raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

The National Testing Authority (NTA), the nodal body to conduct examinations, and the central government are adamant to hold JEE-Main and NEET between September 1 and 6 and on September 13, respectively. JEE-Main and NEET are for undergraduate engineering and medical aspirants, respectively.

Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary, who led the demonstration, said that the party was in solidarity with millions of students, who would have to risk their safety and future to appear for these competitive examinations.

Protesters held placards that read, “Modi sarkar hosh mein aao (wake up Modi government)” and “students’ safety, our priority”. Some also carried bundles of books over their heads as a mark of protest.



The protests were held in the national capital following a call by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, urging the students to unite and demand that NEET and JEE examinations be postponed owing to the pandemic.

Gandhi had tweeted that the country must unite and support the students in their cause. “Let’s make the government listen to the students,” he had tweeted.

The Congress has organised nationwide protests on Friday against the centre’s decision to hold these examinations amid the viral outbreak.

