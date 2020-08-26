Postpone or find an alternative way to conduct JEE, NEET exams: Manish Sisodia

Sections
Despite opposition from several quarters and appeals to postpone the national level entrance exams for professional courses amid Covid-19 crisis, the National Testing Agency (NTA) gave directive to conduct JEE from September 1 to 6, and NEET on September 13.

Aug 26, 2020

Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia urged the Centre to either postpone NEET and JEE exams or find an alternative way of conducting them. (PTI photo)

Delhi deputy CM and education minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday urged the Central government to either postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) or find an alternative way of conducting them.

“I think the Central Govt should postpone the NEET and JEE exams or they should find an alternative way of conducting the exams. Examination system across the world is evolving, there are 1,000 alternate ways to conduct exams,” Sisodia told reporters.

On August 17, the Supreme Court also rejected the plea seeking postponement of these exams saying a crucial year of students “cannot be wasted” and “life has to go on”.



Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi have jointly convened a meeting of chief ministers of non-Bharatiya Janata Party ruled states at 2.30pm on Wednesday to demand postponement of these exams.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy will be attending the meeting, a top TMC leader said.

