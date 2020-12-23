Power ministry notifies rules for consumer rights

The Union power ministry has notified rules to ensure the rights of consumers and to mandate standards of service such as round-the-clock electricity supply. The rules also provide for penalties for power distribution firms in case they do not maintain mandated standards of services.

“The Ministry of Power has promulgated rules laying down the rights of consumers... These Rules emanate from the conviction that the power systems exist to serve the consumers and the consumers have rights,” the ministry said in a statement on Monday when the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules were notified.

“ Distribution Companies across the country are monopolies – whether government or private – and the consumer has no alternative - therefore it was necessary that the consumers’ rights be laid down in Rules and a system for enforcement of these rights be put in place.”

The statement said implementation of the rules shall ensure that new electricity connections, refunds, and other services are given in a time-bound manner. It added that wilful disregard for consumer rights will result in penalties for service providers.

The statement said the rules are aimed to benefit about 300 million existing and prospective consumers.

According to the rules, an automatic compensation mechanism will be put in place.

The ministry in September published a set of draft rights for electricity consumers under the Electricity Act, 2003, which has a consumer charter. The latest rules empower consumers and introduce new supply rights for them.

The Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020, seek timely and simplified procedure for connections, expedited modification of the existing ones, 2% to 5% rebate on serving bills with a delay of 60 days or more. It allows payment of all bills worth Rs 1,000 or more online.

The policy proposes suspension of licences in case of non-availability of adequate power supply arrangements and the imposition of penalties in case of disruptions in supply to consumers, except due to force majeure condition or technical faults.