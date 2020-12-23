Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Power ministry notifies rules for consumer rights

Power ministry notifies rules for consumer rights

The statement said implementation of the rules shall ensure that new electricity connections, refunds, and other services are given in a time-bound manner

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 09:31 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational photo.

The Union power ministry has notified rules to ensure the rights of consumers and to mandate standards of service such as round-the-clock electricity supply. The rules also provide for penalties for power distribution firms in case they do not maintain mandated standards of services.

“The Ministry of Power has promulgated rules laying down the rights of consumers... These Rules emanate from the conviction that the power systems exist to serve the consumers and the consumers have rights,” the ministry said in a statement on Monday when the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules were notified.

“ Distribution Companies across the country are monopolies – whether government or private – and the consumer has no alternative - therefore it was necessary that the consumers’ rights be laid down in Rules and a system for enforcement of these rights be put in place.”

Also Read: India plans to allow relinquished coal-fired plants to sell power



The statement said implementation of the rules shall ensure that new electricity connections, refunds, and other services are given in a time-bound manner. It added that wilful disregard for consumer rights will result in penalties for service providers.



The statement said the rules are aimed to benefit about 300 million existing and prospective consumers.

According to the rules, an automatic compensation mechanism will be put in place.

The ministry in September published a set of draft rights for electricity consumers under the Electricity Act, 2003, which has a consumer charter. The latest rules empower consumers and introduce new supply rights for them.

The Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020, seek timely and simplified procedure for connections, expedited modification of the existing ones, 2% to 5% rebate on serving bills with a delay of 60 days or more. It allows payment of all bills worth Rs 1,000 or more online.

The policy proposes suspension of licences in case of non-availability of adequate power supply arrangements and the imposition of penalties in case of disruptions in supply to consumers, except due to force majeure condition or technical faults.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

23,950 new infections in 24 hours, 22% rise from yesterday
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Kisan Diwas 2020: Congress, SAD extend support to protesting farmers
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
Chinese ambassador steps up as Nepal’s communist party stares at a split
by Shishir Gupta
DDC polls: National Conference wins 25 of 140 seats in Jammu, BJP emerges as largest party
by Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

latest news

Great Indian bustard conservation: Flap-like diverters installed on live wires to prevent collision
by Priyanka Sahoo
US financial body to invest $54 million in India for infrastructure projects
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Indian Rupee is the worst performer among Asian currencies in 2020
by Bloomberg | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Anil Kapoor called Maheep after seeing Shanaya’s episode of Fabulous Lives
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.