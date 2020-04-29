Sections
Home / India News / ‘Powerhouse of versatility and talent’: How politicians remembered Irrfan Khan

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said India lost “one of the most exceptional actors of our time”.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 14:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Shashi Tharoor said Khan went away when “he had so much more to give”.  (AFP)

The passing away of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan sent shockwaves across the country and beyond the borders. Khan was an unparalleled artist who received the country’s fourth highest civilian honour Padma Shri in the year 2011. 

Besides people from the film fraternity, both Bollywood and Hollywood, scores of ministers and politicians expressed their sadness and condoled Khan’s demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre”.  

“He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace,” the prime minister tweeted.



Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi described Khan as a “versatile and talented actor” and said he was India’s popular brand ambassador on the global stage of cinema and television. “He will be greatly missed,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted out.  

“I’m sorry to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. A versatile & talented actor, he was a popular Indian brand ambassador on the global film & tv stage. He will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans at this time of grief,” Gandhi’s tweet read.  

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said the world of cinema has lost a “powerhouse of versatility and talent”. 

“Deeply saddened by the passing of actor #IrrfanKhan. An artist par excellence, the face of #ResurgentRajasthan - today the World of Cinema has lost a powerhouse of versatility and talent. He will be missed,” Raje tweeted out. 

“Shocked to hear of the demise of Irrfan Khan, one of the most exceptional actors of our time. May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace,” Kejriwal tweeted out. 

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Shashi Tharoor said Khan “gladdened his heart” although both had never met.  

“Saddened beyond measure by the passing of a human being I had never met, but who gladdened my heart and the hearts of millions with his incandescent talent. RIP @irrfank, gone when he had so much more to give,” Tharoor expressed in a tweet. 

“It is difficult to find another example of IrrfanKhan’s unmatched performance,” Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a tweet. 

“His acting broke the boundaries of languages, nations and religions, creating an accent of acting that united all humanity through art and compassion,” she posted. 

Khan, 53, breathed his last on Wednesday at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. The actor was being treated for colon infection at the hospital. 

The actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, a rare form of cancer, in the year 2018. He left for London for treatment and returned last year to shoot for Homi Adajania’s ‘Angrezi Medium’ which released last month. The actor returned to London and came back last year in September after his treatment.  

