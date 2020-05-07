PPE kits developed by Indian Navy cleared by DRDO testing agency

Sections
The cost of the PPE is significantly lower than those commercially available and can be produced by basic gown manufacturing units, a navy spokesperson said.

Updated: May 07, 2020 20:59 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The navy’s PPE kits have been tested and approved by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), which is a laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation. (INDIAN NAVY.)

In its latest contribution to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19), the Indian Navy is ready to help the industry mass-produce personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, with a top testing agency approving the equipment designed and developed by it, a navy spokesperson said on Thursday.

The navy’s PPE kits have been tested and approved by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), which is a laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation. The PPE has been certified to be mass produced and used in clinical Covid-19 situations, he said.

“Shortage of PPE during the ongoing Covid-19pandemic is of serious concern as it imperils the well-being and availability of the healthcare workforce, apart from adversely impacting their security and morale…The Indian Navy has risen to this challenge of making available this critical resource in the fight against Covid-19,” navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

A team formed by the Innovation Cell, Institute of Naval Medicine, Mumbai and the Naval Dockyard Mumbai collaborated to design the PPE.



The cost of the PPE is significantly lower than those commercially available and can be produced by basic gown manufacturing units, he said.

“The PPE passed with 6/6 synthetic blood penetration resistance test pressure. (Government mandates minimum 3/6 and above level as per ISO 16603 standard),” the official said.

Three weeks ago, the DRDO shifted a key testing facility for carrying out quality checks on PPE from Gwalior to New Delhi to cut down delays and ensure faster delivery of the safety gear to healthcare workers.

At a time when the country is facing a shortage of PPE kits, the testing facility was shifted from Gwalior-based Defence Research Development Establishment (DRDE) to the Delhi-based INMAS.

