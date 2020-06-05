PPE prevents spread of Covid-19: DGCA committee on leaving middle seats vacant

Carriers such as IndiGo, GoAir, SpiceJet and Air India have cited their inability to keep the middle seats on flights empty because of fliers’ high demand. (Reuters File photo)

The Bombay high court (HC) has directed all the airlines providing domestic and international flight services, including the Vande Bharat Mission rescue mission for stranded Indian nationals abroad, to adhere to the May 31 guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) until it pronounces its order in a writ petition filed by a pilot of the national carrier, Air India.

The pilot had opposed Air India’s move to fill up the middle seats on flights that the DGCA’s March 23 order had ordered to keep vacant in a bid to adhere to social distancing norms because of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

He had moved court after he flew on a special Vande Bharat Mission flight to repatriate stranded Indian nationals from abroad and found that Air India authorities were flouting the DGCA norms about keeping the middle seats on a flight empty.

The expert committee of the DGCA issued a clarification to the court that SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, could spread by an inadvertent touch only if a non-infected person touched a droplet from the sneeze or cough of an infected person.

The panel clarified to a two-member HC division bench, comprising Justices SJ Kathawalla and SP Tavade, that a proper personal protective equipment (PPE) kit prevents the spread of the viral infection.

It explained that the infection can spread, “if a surface such as a cloth is infected with Covid-19 virus (such infection will take place when a droplet from the mouth or nose – through sneezing or coughing -- of an infected person sits on such a surface) and a non-infected person touches it and then touches his mouth or nose, then there are chances that the second person may get infected. This is the reason why it is recommended that a person should disinfect his hands regularly.”

It added, “If an infected person merely touches a non-infected person, the virus will not be transmitted unless the condition mentioned above are fulfilled. The transmission has to take place through the droplet carrying the virus sitting on clothes and ultimately these reaching the mouth, nose, or eyes of the other person.”

Solicitor-general Tushar Mehta, while referring to the committee’s response, informed the court, “If an infected person is wearing a protective gown and a non-infected person is sitting next to him/her, even if the infected person’s clothes have the virus sitting on it, the protective gown would insulate this person and if the neighbouring person in inadvertently touches the gown, this person will not be infected as the gown would provide the necessary shield.”

Carriers such as IndiGo, GoAir, SpiceJet and Air India have cited their inability to keep the middle seats on flights empty because of fliers’ high demand, but stated that they are taking all necessary precautionary measures such as providing PPE kits to all their passengers.