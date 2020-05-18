PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: 8.19 cr farmers receive 1st instalment, here’s how to check status

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her address on the final tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore economic package on Sunday informed that 8.19 crore beneficiary farmers of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) have got an instalment of Rs 2,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

“One time of Rs 2,000 has reached 8.19 crore farmers, a total amount of Rs 16,394 crore. NSAP beneficiaries got Rs 1,405 crore in the first instalment and Rs 1,402 crore in 2nd instalment, target of Rs 3,000 crore nearly achieved,” Sitharaman said.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) is a Central Sector Scheme with 100% funding from Government of India. The Scheme is effective from 1.12.2018.

Also read: Economic package will have multiplier effect, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Under the scheme, an income support of Rs 6,000/- per year is provided to all farmer families across the country in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 every four months. Since the launch of the scheme, five instalments of Rs 2,000 have been provided to the farmers so far.

However, those beneficiaries who have not received the instalments in their accounts can check their status online on the government website.

Details of all existing beneficiaries are available on pmkisan.gov.in while a new list, with the details of all new applicants and beneficiaries for 2020 will soon be uploaded on the website. Those who seek an update on their status under the scheme can visit the government website for the same. The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare will release the new list of farmers benefiting under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi by May 2020.

Farmers can also check the status of their payment through the ‘Farmers Corner’ in the portal.

Documents required

The beneficiaries must have an Aadhaar Card and a bank account. New applicants can upload their documents through the ‘Farmers Corner’ in the portal.

How to check status

The beneficiaries can access the online list in simple steps by visiting the ‘Farmer Corner’ from the menu bar on the PM Kisan website. Click on the link for ‘beneficiary list’ and enter state, district, sub-district, block and village details. Then click on ‘Get Report’ to access the complete list.