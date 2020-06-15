Sections
Home / India News / Pradhan promises aid to Assam gas blowout victims

Pradhan promises aid to Assam gas blowout victims

Pradhan reached Assam on Saturday to review the situation arising after a blowout and successive inferno that killed two persons. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal accompanied Pradhan to the disaster site and relief camps.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 04:52 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal and Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressing the media regarding Baghjan oil well fire tragedy, in Tinsukia on Sunday. (ANI)

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said people affected in Oil India’s Baghjan gas well tragedy will be “adequately” compensated.

Pradhan reached Assam on Saturday to review the situation arising after a blowout and successive inferno that killed two persons. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who accompanied Pradhan to the disaster site and relief camps , said a model and a veterinary hospital, a higher secondary school and a skill development centre will be set up in Baghjan. “Today I announce that the Baghajan embankment will be constructed at a cost of ₹27 crore,” he said.

“We will compensate all the affected people. Tea gardens, betel nut trees, fishes, houses and any other properties that have been damaged will be compensated in consultation with the Assam government,” Pradhan told people in a relief camp.

After visiting the well site, the Union minister said the Centre and the state are trying for a permanent solution. “Oil India is an Assamese company. It has been working here for many decades. We will punish the culprit for this disaster even if he is a powerful man,” Pradhan said.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Data takes centre stage in virus-ravaged world
Jun 15, 2020 05:23 IST
Pradhan promises aid to Assam gas blowout victims
Jun 15, 2020 04:52 IST
‘Radical change in Jammu-Kashmir over five years’: Rajnath Singh
Jun 15, 2020 04:46 IST
India no longer weak, will not compromise on pride: Rajnath Singh
Jun 15, 2020 04:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.