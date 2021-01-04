Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Malegaon blast case: Pragya Thakur appears before Special NIA Court

Malegaon blast case: Pragya Thakur appears before Special NIA Court

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 12:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur arrives at the Special NIA Court in Mumbai (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Singh Thakur, accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, appeared before the Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in Mumbai.

Only three, Sameer Kulkarni, Ajay Rahirkar, and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, of the total seven accused had appeared before the court earlier.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

10 Chinese spies caught in Kabul get a quiet pardon, fly home in chartered aircraft
by Shishir Gupta
India will soon start world’s largest vaccination drive: PM Modi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
LIVE: Farm leaders reach Vigyan Bhawan, talks with govt to begin shorty
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Its towers vandalised in Punjab, Reliance says will move high court today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral

latest news

Enough stockpile of vaccines for priority groups in first phase: VK Paul
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Schools reopen in Aurangabad, 2 teachers test covid positive
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Shivraj Chouhan says will not get Covid-19 vaccine right away. Here’s why
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hina Khan flaunts washboard abs, says fit girls are the best girls
by Nishtha Grover
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.